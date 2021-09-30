Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $925.70 million to $1.08 billion. Catalent posted sales of $845.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $112,258.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.24. The company had a trading volume of 603,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

