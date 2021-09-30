Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,981 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $513,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after buying an additional 206,788 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 688.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 107,743 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 22.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Catalent by 519.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 38,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $134.24 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day moving average is $114.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,439 shares of company stock worth $9,277,076. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

