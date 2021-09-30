Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $516.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. Research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 82,617 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $464,307.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,928,304 shares in the company, valued at $27,697,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

