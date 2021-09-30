CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches Market Cap of $12,953.36

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $12,953.36 and approximately $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

