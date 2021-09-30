Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 1,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 49,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Cell MedX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMXC)

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness. Its products include microcurrent therapy and eBalance systems. The company was founded on March 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

