Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of CLLNY opened at $30.52 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

