Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CYAD. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ CYAD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. 14,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,066. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $63.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

