Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centamin from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

