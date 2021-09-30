Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 3.3%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.52. 20,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,388,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 6.55.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

