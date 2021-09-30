Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 3.3%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.52. 20,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,388,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDEV. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 6.55.
In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
