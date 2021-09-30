Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at $2,830,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Cerner by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cerner by 75.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

