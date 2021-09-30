CertiK 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.95 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00003434 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $84.25 million and approximately $14.95 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00065147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00103325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00138011 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,160.04 or 1.00068878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.85 or 0.06932131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.04 or 0.00762908 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,325,098 coins and its circulating supply is 56,886,069 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

