Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,001,895 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 181.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001,895 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $62,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Veracyte by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Veracyte by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,909. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

