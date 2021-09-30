Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,361,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of TriMas worth $101,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of TriMas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TriMas by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TriMas by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriMas by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 725,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45,609 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,734. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million. On average, analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

