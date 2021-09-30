Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,844,440 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 900.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.96% of Sumo Logic worth $65,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $72,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,372. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -13.33.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

