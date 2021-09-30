Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 5,530 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 899,267 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $45,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 236,275 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 318,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,700 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $101,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

