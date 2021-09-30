Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,845 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Yext worth $116,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YEXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after buying an additional 1,181,599 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after purchasing an additional 368,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Yext by 70.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 281,468 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.01. 1,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

