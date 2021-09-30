Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,255 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $26,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,968. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIN. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

