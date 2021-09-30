Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.31.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 61,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
