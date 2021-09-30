Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.31.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 61,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

