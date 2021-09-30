Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.22. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the second quarter valued at $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

