Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Purchases 48,000 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 36,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $842,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 84,018 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.96 per share, with a total value of $1,845,035.28.

On Monday, September 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 38,273 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $845,833.30.

On Friday, September 17th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 37,913 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $864,037.27.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 89,864 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $1,975,210.72.

On Monday, September 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 83,178 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $1,944,701.64.

On Friday, September 10th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.11 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $870,836.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00.

NYSE MYOV opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

