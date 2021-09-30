ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report $12.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $34.04 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $41.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $86.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.73 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $133.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. ChemoCentryx’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

CCXI opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.