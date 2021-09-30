ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Price Up 3.6%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 53,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,068,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 120.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 79,245 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 12.9% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

