Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Shares of CD stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -133.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,063 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,580,000 after acquiring an additional 302,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,429,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,157 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

