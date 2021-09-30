Christopher W. Astley Sells 7,500 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $664.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $244.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

