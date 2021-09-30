Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chubb have outperformed its industry in the past year. The company benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Chubb is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses. Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting market presence. Chubb made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholder value through share repurchases and dividends. Strong net investment income should continue to aid top-line growth. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Elevated expenses weigh on operating income.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

Chubb stock opened at $176.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

