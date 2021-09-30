CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 949 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $817,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

