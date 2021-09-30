CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.68. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $187.45.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

