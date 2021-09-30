CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,380 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEG shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NYSE:AEG opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.0937 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

