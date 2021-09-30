CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 4,675 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after buying an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zscaler by 48.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,091,000 after buying an additional 276,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 35.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 912,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,701,000 after purchasing an additional 240,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $258.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of -134.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.50. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,329 shares of company stock worth $86,673,941. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

