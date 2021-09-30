CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after buying an additional 48,945 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,374,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,613 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 215,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,192 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $306.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.69. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $215.38 and a one year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

