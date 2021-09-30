CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,906,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after acquiring an additional 716,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

