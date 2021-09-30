CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,411 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

