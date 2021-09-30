Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.20.

NYSE CI traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.47. 11,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,969. Cigna has a one year low of $160.37 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

