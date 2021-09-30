Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $389.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.11.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

