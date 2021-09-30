Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $386.20. 3,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,866. Cintas has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $409.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.58 and a 200 day moving average of $369.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.60.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

