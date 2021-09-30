Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CTAS opened at $389.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $409.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

