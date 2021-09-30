Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $400.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $383.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.60.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $390.18. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,866. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.58 and a 200-day moving average of $369.94. Cintas has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

