Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.600-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.Cintas also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.60-10.90 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.60.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $383.52. 9,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.58 and a 200 day moving average of $369.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $409.80. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

