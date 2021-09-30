Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Gap Down to $79.71

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.71, but opened at $76.68. Citi Trends shares last traded at $77.75, with a volume of 273 shares changing hands.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $684.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.