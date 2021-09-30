Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Gap Down to $79.71

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.71, but opened at $76.68. Citi Trends shares last traded at $77.75, with a volume of 273 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRN. Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $684.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Citi Trends by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 4.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

