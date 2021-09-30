Citigroup Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $174.12 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $176.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.51 and its 200-day moving average is $143.60.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

