Citigroup Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,526 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.48% of Absolute Software worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $8,199,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at $1,234,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABST. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $541.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. Absolute Software Co. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

