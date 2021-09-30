Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRGF. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of LRGF opened at $42.79 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.