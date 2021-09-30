Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,829 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.32% of Scholar Rock worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 582,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,238,000 after purchasing an additional 390,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 187,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125,312 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 111,734 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.13. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.