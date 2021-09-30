Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 20.00% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of FMNY opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.35. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

