Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 40.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV opened at $102.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $113.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average of $102.01.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.