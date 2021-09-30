Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kemper by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Kemper by 731.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Kemper in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kemper by 762.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 27.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,859 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMPR opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

