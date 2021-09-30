Citigroup Upgrades Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.39.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$31.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$15.81 and a 12-month high of C$34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.