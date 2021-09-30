Citigroup Upgrades Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.39.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$31.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$15.81 and a 12-month high of C$34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

