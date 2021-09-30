Clearstead Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 261.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 44.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 21.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,063,000 after purchasing an additional 58,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $201.39. 25,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.11 and a 1-year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.92.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

