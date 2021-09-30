Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,499,000 after acquiring an additional 48,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.19. 37,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.04. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

